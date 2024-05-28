Strong pitching leads Cougars to sectional crown

May 28—OSGOOD — In three sectional games in the Jac-Cen-Del Sectional, South Decatur pitching allowed just two runs, none earned, en route to claiming the sectional title with a 4-1 win over Southwestern in the championship game Monday.

The win moves the Cougars on to the regional to face Indianapolis Lutheran.

South opened Monday with a semifinal win 4-0 over Waldron.

Devin Pate took the hill for the Cougars. He pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 13.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Pate drew a lead-off walk and stole second base. Pate then stole third base and scored on a Waldron error to give South an early 1-0 lead.

Toby Bishop led off the top of the second with a single, but South was unable to move him around. JP Scudder singled in the top of the fourth, but South could not add to its lead.

Pate got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth to keep the Mohawks scoreless.

In the top of the fifth, Brock Lane doubled and Drake Scaggs walked. A sacrifice bunt by Rylan Sessions moved both runners up a base. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Pate scored Lane and Scaggs scored on an error to push the Cougars' lead to 3-0.

Lane added to his stat sheet in the top of the seventh, driving a solo home run to center field and make the final margin 4-0. Lane finished with a double, home run and one RBI.

Colby Rathburn, Bishop and JP Scudder all singled for South.

In the other semifinal, Southwestern broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held off a North Decatur rally to win 3-2. Five errors were costly for the Chargers.

Grayson Downey had three of North's five hits. Kamdenn McKinney and Eli Trenkamp both had one hit.

In the championship, South defeated Southwestern 4-1.

South's JP Scudder got the win on the hill, pitching seven innings and allowing no earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 11.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Sessions singled and went to third on Pate's single. A walk to Corey Nugent loaded the bases for South. Rathburn followed with a 2-run single. After three innings, South led 2-0.

Southwestern answered in the top of the fourth with a run. T Simmons singled in K Beck to cut the deficit to 2-1.

South put a couple insurance runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Nugent singled, stole second base and third base. After a Rathburn walk, JP Scudder doubled to score Nugent. Rathburn scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Bishop to make it 4-1.

Southwestern put two runners on in the top of the seventh, but Scudder closed out the win with a strikeout.

Offensively for South, JP Scudder (RBI) and Lane both had a double. Pate added two singles. Rathburn singled and drove in two runs. Sessions had the other hit for the Cougars.

