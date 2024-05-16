Strong performances power Mitchell girls golf to record victory at Brookings Invitational

May 16—BROOKINGS — Behind strong performances on the links, the Mitchell High School girls golf team was victorious on Thursday.

The Kernels took home both individual and team honors at the Brookings High School Invitational at Brookings Country Club, marking the fifth time this season they've accomplished an event sweep. Mitchell posted a record team score of 305, finishing nine strokes ahead of runner-up Watertown (314).

At the top of the leaderboard, Allison Meyerink put together one of her best rounds of the season, firing a 1-under 71 and carding five birdies en route to her fifth victory of the season. Meyerink holds two of the three lowest 18-hole scores in Class AA this season, previously shooting a 1-under 70 at the Pierre Invitational on April 23.

O'Gorman's Erin Hurd, Aberdeen Central's Emma Dohrer, and Watertown's Shelby Pearson all finished three strokes behind Meyerink, posting rounds of 74. Maddie Childs completed the top-five for the Kernels, birdying three of her final four holes to shoot a 73.

Other Kernel performances included Quinn Dannenbring's round of 77, netting her a tie for seventh place. Anna Eliason finished in a tie for 13th with an 82, Mia Larson shot an 83 to finish 16th, and Ava Eliason was 25th after posting a score of 87.

Behind Mitchell and Watertown in the team standings, Aberdeen Central finished third with a team score of 322. Hosts Brookings (349) and Yankton (351) rounded out the top-five.

Mitchell will be in action in the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton. The Kernels previously defeated the Gazelles to retain the Marchand Cup at Fox Run on May 7.