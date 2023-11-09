Strong junior class powering Centerville Six-Man playoff run

Traditionally an Eight-Man football program with two state titles in its trophy case, Centerville made the move down to the Six-Man ranks four seasons ago.

Now in their first postseason since the change, the Miners’ experience is showing as they head off to a state semifinal game.

Central Division champion Centerville (10-0) faces a road contest against Southern champ Custer-Hysham-Melstone (10-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Custer.

A victory for the Miners would earn them their first berth in a state title game since 2006, when veteran mentor Ted Richards led the program to its second Eight-Man championship.

Head coach Brian Davison helped guide the program through the transition to Six-Man as young players learned the ins and outs of the game.

Centerville head coach Brian Davison.

The Miners’ current junior class was in eighth grade when the move was made, so three years in the system has begun to pay dividends.

“We thought we had a good group coming in and they’ve just been really focused and dialed in,” Davison said. “They really put the work in and it’s paid off so far. They’re a fun group to coach and they’re smart and understand football.”

The Miners began the season with a 72-39 victory over Custer-Hysham-Melstone and defeated their first two playoff opponents Power-Dutton-Brady and West Yellowstone by a combined score of 91-21.

Davison was a star Six-Man quarterback at Highwood in his high school days, helping lead the Mountaineers to three-straight state titles from 2004 to 2006 under head coach Mike Nelson.

Now in his ninth year as the Centerville head coach, Davison said it took some time for the coaching staff and players alike to adjust to the intricacies of Six-Man.

“The transition was a little tough because obviously in Centerville they’d been Eight-Man forever,” Davison said. “We tried to teach the kids the Six-Man game and the nuances of it. Some of the offenses have become a little more dynamic since I played, so just kind of figuring out the new nuances to what people are doing there. The kids have adjusted well. This group of juniors got a lot of playing time the last two years. They’ve learned a lot and we’re starting to see the effect that that’s having.”

Leading the way is junior quarterback Luke Kelley, who has racked up over 2,500 yards of offense and 53 total touchdowns. The signal-caller has averaged over 152 yards per game rushing and 130 through the air, spreading it around to a number of playmakers.

“He’s a dynamic athlete for us. He has a great arm and can throw it all over the field,” Davison said. “He just gets football and can do anything we ask of him. Our offense relies heavily on him, but there’s great athletes around him that make it easy for him, too, and he takes advantage of it.”

Junior receiver Kale Annis provides a big target for Kelley at 6-foot-3, scoring 11 touchdowns on 26 catches this season. Junior Caden Olson has eight receiving scores and is also a power tailback for Centerville, averaging over eight yards per carry with three touchdowns.

Junior Karson Darko, senior Cole Noble and 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior Stockton Saska also provide weapons offensively for the Miners.

“With all those guys combined, you can’t focus on one or two, because really all of them are threats with their athleticism and ability to catch the football,” Davison said.

Centerville has surrendered more than 30 points just twice this season (39 to Custer, 34 to Harlowton) but scored over 70 in both of those contests.

The Miners’ defense has been stout in the postseason, giving up six to Power-Dutton-Brady in the first round and 15 to West Yellowstone last week.

Kelley leads the defensive backfield and Olson commands the defense at middle linebacker. Annis and Mason Kerkes pace Centerville along the defensive front.

“They’re very disciplined defensively and stingy and that’s really carried us this year, the defensive side of the ball,” Davison said.

While the first contest between the Miners and the Rebels went heavily in favor of Centerville, Davison said he’s seen great improvements from Custer-Hysham-Melstone on film. The Rebels were adjusting to life without former star Bryce Grebe (now a freshman linebacker at Montana State), but the team has seemed to find its stride, Davison said.

The Rebels are led by veteran coach Brad Hoffman and “throw it all over the field,” Davison said. Custer-Hysham-Melstone toppled Lincoln 63-23 in the first round of the postseason and took down Westby-Grenora 65-28 last week.

“We’re really going to be tested on the defensive side of the ball,” Davison said. “They’re going to be a tough team to play. They’ve been playing really well lately. It’ll be fun to go down there and see what happens this time.”

