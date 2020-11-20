‘Strong indication’ UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson unavailable against Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Days before the UCLA Bruins (1-1) kickoff vs. the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (2-0) in Eugene, Oregon, it is unclear whether starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robsinson will suit up for the Bruins.

There is ‘strong indication’ that head coach Chip Kelly won’t have his two-year starting quarterback when Kelly returns to Autzen Stadium for the second time since his days as head coach for the Oregon Ducks.

According to Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online, “When asked if quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was unavailable for this Saturday's game against Oregon, a UCLA spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny it, and would not ‘comment on player availability at this time.’”

The exact reason why Thompson-Robinson may not be available to go is still unclear at this time. The 6’1”, 200-pound QB could have been injured from Wednesday morning’s practice, tested positive for COVID-19 sometime in the last few days (UCLA doesn’t release its COVID reports until Fridays) or maybe the Bruins are just trying to keep the Ducks on their toes?

Players getting ruled out anytime before kickoff is normal these days in the Pac-12 conference and college football in general.

In Week one, Stanford Cardinal quarterback and two others were ruled out of the contest against Oregon hours before kickoff. Turns out it was a false negative test result. Last week, it was known hours before kickoff that 19 scholarship players did not travel to Pullman, WA for Oregon’s game at Washington State.

Should Thompson-Robinson not suit up for UCLA on Saturday, that would be a huge blow to the Bruins offense. He has seven passing touchdowns through two games this season, however, his completion percentage is right around 50%.

Kickoff between the Bruins (1-1) and Ducks (2-0) is scheduled for 12:30 PM (PT) on ESPN2 this Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.