Strong first and second innings push East Fairmont to 12-0 mercy rule over Ritchie County

Mar. 30—PLEASANT VALLEY — A noontime game on a Friday, East Fairmont baseball hosted Ritchie County in a non-conference matchup for the holiday weekend.

East Fairmont controlled the game from beginning to end. A strong offensive showing in the first and second innings fueled the Bees' mercy rule victory over the Rebels 12-0 in five innings.

"We looked good today," East Fairmont's Brody Bledsoe said. "We fought a tough game last night, and to come out here and put 12 on the board is definitely a great sign for us."

Bledsoe started for East Fairmont at pitcher and ended as the winner of the contest. He had a slow start but pitched a complete game of five innings, faced 21 batters, allowed two hits, struck out six and walked four.

"I was just thinking the whole time be more efficient," Bledsoe said. "We have a great defense, and thinking just let them make plays. Pound the zone and if they hit balls, I know my defense got me."

Ritchie County's Zane Bonnell got the start on the mound, receiving the loss in the process. Ryan Weekley relieved Bonnell, and Ben Spears relieved Weekley. Combine, the three faced 31 batters, allowed 12 runs, three earned, six hits, hit five batters with pitches, struck out two and walked nine.

For East Fairmont Head Coach Joe Price, he saw a big win in the number of quality at bats. The way the Bees got those at bats didn't really matter to him.

"We look at quality at bats, and today we had 24 quality at bats," Price said. "A hit by a pitch, a walk, a fielder's choice to drive in a run, a sac fly, good hard line drives that get caught; they're all quality at bats. Getting hit by pitches, our guys understand to turn the correct way to hopefully not get injured, but the hit by pitch and bases on balls are just as good, and you're getting guys on base."

Ritchie County had the chance to score in the top of the first with bases loaded, but Bledsoe managed to hold on and exit the inning without giving up a run. Ian Graffius started the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI single sending Owen Music home.

Tanner Mayfield hit a sacrifice RBI in the bottom of the first to bring home Danny Raddish to make it 2-0. East Fairmont got two more runs before the inning ended off an errant throw by the catcher to first. Graffius and Tristan Boone stole home off the throw to make it 4-0.

Bases loaded bottom of the second, Raddish came up to the plate with East Fairmont's dugout cheering him to hit a grand slam. Raddish delivered, doubling the lead wtih runs from himself, Carter McKnight, Music and Nate Whiteman. Mayfield hit another sacrifice RBI before the inning ended to score Boone and make it 9-0.

"Just fastballs," Raddish said about the pitches he saw when he hit the grand slam. "Just glad I was on time. Got four runs on for us."

In the bottom of the third, Raddish hit one to shallow left, and the left fielder bobbled the pickup with his bare hand. Music ran home on the error to make it a 10-0 lead. Graffius later sent a grounder past first base to score Whiteman, putting East Fairmont up 11-0 after three innings.

Not done for the day, East Fairmont put up one more run courtesy of the reserves. With bases loaded, Christian Beckley hit a ground ball to third, who chose to tag the base for the easy out and let Brady Hutson reached home to make it 12-0.

In range of the mercy rule, Ritchie County had to score three runs. Ritchie County had one batter reach base but went 0-3 for the rest of the top of the fifth, however. A fly out to shortstop, strikeout from Bledsoe and a pop fly to first base quickly ended the game.

"Our guys, we really trust them," Price said. "We pride ourselves on some defense right there. We had some subs come in, they all did a great job. Will Hawkins makes that last out right there, squares it up. I know his balance got a little off, but end result, he made the catch."

East Fairmont gets a break over the holiday weekend before a road trip to Elkins on Tuesday, April 2. Game starts at 5:30 p.m.

