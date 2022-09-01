Strong finish, upside in the slot gets rookie WR Samori Toure onto Packers roster

A strong finish to training camp and the preseason and the upside of his skill set pushed rookie receiver Samori Toure onto the 53-man roster of the Green Bay Packers to start the 2022 season.

General manager Brian Gutekunst called it a “tough call” to pick Toure over Juwann Winfree, the more experienced player. But the rookie’s late push gave him the edge.

“Samori really started to excel toward the second half of training camp. That last preseason game, did a lot of really nice things,” Gutekunst said. “Samori, his ability in the slot, ability to get open and separate, some of those things, really intrigue us.”

Toure, a seventh-round pick, caught nine of 13 targets for a team-high 125 yards during the preseason. After dropping a deep ball from Jordan Love against the Saints, Toure responded in the finale in Kansas City, catching six of eight passes for 83 yards.

Toure’s nine catches ranked tied for fifth among rookies during the preseason. And only six rookie receivers had more receiving yards.

After the Chiefs, Toure ran 26 of his 30 routes from the slot, per PFF. He created four first downs and forced two missed tackles after the catch. His production and potential from the slot was a big plus in his favor.

Toure knows making the team is just one step in a long process.

“I’m not satisfied,” Toure said. “I’ve still got a long ways to go to be where I want to be at.”

Winfree, in his third season in Green Bay, caught seven of 15 targets. He’s returning on the practice squad.

Toure’s speed down the field and ability to change gears within routes gave him an edge, at least in terms of upside. The Packers think he can become a legitimate separator as a route-runner at the NFL level.

It’s unclear how much Toure will play as a rookie. The 2022 season could be something of a redshirt year considering he has six receivers ahead of him on the depth chart and both Winfree and Travis Fulgham – who have more experience – are available for call-up from the practice squad.

The Packers have seven receivers on the initial 53-man roster, including three draft picks: Toure, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire