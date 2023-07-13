Strong field of contenders for Redbud 400

Jul. 13—ANDERSON — With the return of the ASA Stars National Tour, a strong field of teams is expected for the 57th running of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 on Saturday at Anderson Speedway.

The only two former winners of the prestigious race entered are New Castle's Dalton Armstrong and Michigan driver Kyle Crump.

Armstrong won the race in 2016 and believes he should have won the race three other times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Truck Series points leader Ty Majeski, fresh off a victory in the Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin, will make his first appearance at Anderson Speedway.

Majeski comes to the Redbud 400 holding a 12-point margin over Casey Roderick in the NASCAR circuit. He also won the trucks race at the Milwaukee Mile.

Georgia driver Bubba Pollard has won races at 31 different tracks in 15 states but has yet to pull into the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane at Anderson Speedway in nine starts.

"It's a tough little place to win at," Pollard said. "Just making 400 laps are tough. The place makes for some great racing.

Advertisement

"It's a tough little bullring. A lot can happen in 400 laps, and it can happen quick there."

Indianapolis driver Billy VanMeter, the only regular from the Hoosier State with the national ASA tour, will look to defend his home turf.

VanMeter has turned numerous laps on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.

Florida driver Stephen Nasse, with sponsorship from Mitch Smith Automotive, will look for his first victory at Anderson Speedway, and Michael Hinde — another Florida driver — is making his first trip to the speedway.

Nasse finished third in the 2021 Redbud 400.

Indiana drivers entered for the Redbud 400 include Jarren Crabtree, JP Crabtree — the 2022 McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion at Anderson — and Cassten Everidge.

Advertisement

The first Redbud race in 1968 was won by Iggy Katona, and Dennis Nyari won the 1973 race — the first as part of the former American Speed Association national tour.

Qualifying is set for 4:15 p.m., autograph session at 6 and racing at 7:30.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids age 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.