Strong defensive effort not enough for Hoggard football in Week 1 loss to Cleveland

Strong defense wasn't enough for the Hoggard High School football team in Week 1, as the Vikings fell 28-20 to Cleveland in the season opener Friday night.

Hoggard didn't go out with a fight as the Rams jumped to a 22-7 lead midway through the second quarter. A touchdown run from senior M'Kel Bellamy made things manageable at 22-14 just before halftime.

In a game plagued with penalties and mistakes, the Hoggard defense allowed just 22 points to a Cleveland team that averaged over 40 points per game in 2022.

Senior defensive back Josiah Gillespie made two interceptions, including a third-quarter stop in the red zone.

"I just got a good read off the ball and saw the route and jumped it," Gillespie said of his third-quarter interception. "We were really prepared for playing over the top and making sure they couldn't beat us over the top."

Bellamy would score his second touchdown of the night later in the third quarter, making it a two-point ball game.

But for as many stops that the Hoggard defense provided Friday night, the offense simply could not reply with points.

That sentiment was solidified as a Hudson Wilharm pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown with less than four minutes to play, all but sealing the Vikings' fate.

"I thought we fought hard, and I'm really proud of the effort," Hoggard coach Craig Underwood said. "To beat a team like Cleveland, you can't make the mistakes with penalties and things that we did tonight."

Underwood knows that the Hoggard defense did enough to get the win, praising their non-stop mentality.

"I am really proud of the defensive effort," Underwood said. "The defense played two and a half shutout quarters against a really high-powered offense, and I thought they just continued to attack the football."

Cleveland started strong and never slowed down, as junior quarterback Jackson Byrd showed his 36-5 touchdown to interception ratio from 2022 was no fluke, throwing one touchdown on the night.

Wideout Cameron Goins impressed on a Rams trick play that saw him catch a backward lateral before chucking the ball to senior Zalin Ingram for a long touchdown. Groins exited the game in the fourth quarter due to injury.

While Hoggard didn't start the 2023 season as it would have liked, its defense proved there is much to look forward to this fall.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Hoggard defense not enough for Cleveland offense in Week 1