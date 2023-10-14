Strong defense lifts Wilson over Penn Manor in high school football

Oct. 14—Wilson won its sixth straight game on Friday night.

Behind their stout defense, the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in league play with a 24-6 victory over Penn Manor in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 game at Gurski Stadium in West Lawn.

Wilson (4-0, 6-2) held the Comets (2-1, 3-4) to just 166 yards of offense and six points, both of which were season-bests for the Bulldogs defense. Penn Manor did not score until the final minute of the fourth quarter.

"They had a great game tonight and dominated," Wilson quarterback Tommy Hunsicker said about his team's defense. "We held them right where they were at until that last drive."

Hunsicker had himself a strong night, running for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts. The senior also completed 16-of-27 passes for 188 yards.

"He ran well," Wilson coach Doug Dahms said. "He was solid."

Penalties hindered both teams, as Wilson committed 15 penalties for a season-high 144 yards and Penn Manor had 11 penalties for 134 yards. Friday marked the second game this season in which the Bulldogs had over 100 yards in penalties.

"The personal fouls — no excuse for it," Dahms said. "You're not going to win anything that way."

After a scoreless first quarter, Wilson took the lead late in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Correll Akings.

The Bulldogs extended their lead early in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run from Hunsicker. He scored again on a 2-yard run just over seven minutes later to give Wilson a 21-0 lead.

"We were just able to hold onto the ball," Hunsicker said. "It's not how we wanted it to be, but we got the win."

With less than five minutes remaining, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 24-0 thanks to a 30-yard field goal from Ben Rada.

The Comets got on the board with 55 seconds left when running back Dhonyai Loy scored on an 8-yard run on his only carry of the game. The ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful.

"We just got to keep it running," Hunsicker said. "Whatever it takes to win, we have to do."

With the win, the Bulldogs clinched their 48th straight regular season with a winning record despite starting the year 0-2. Their streak is the longest active in the state, according to the Wilson statistician Joe Peterson.

"We just want to have the kids play well and win," Dahms said. "When you sit back in hindsight, it's kind of nice."