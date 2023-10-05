A strong defense and an efficient offense has Dave Wannstedt buying Rutgers football: ‘That’s Greg Schiano’

With a strong start to the season, Rutgers football is not just heading in the right direction. But Dave Wannstedt believes that Rutgers is going to be a very tough opponent for some of the traditional powers in the Big Ten.

Wannstedt, a former head coach at the college level and in the NFL, has been impressed with how Rutgers (4-1 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) is performing this season.

Very few people know Schiano as well as Wannstedt, who loves to drop that he is a texting buddy with the Rutgers head coach. In 2013, Wannstedt was part of Schiano’s staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an appearance this week on the Big Ten Network, Wannstedt liked the direction and the way Rutgers has started their season. The Scarlet Knights have beaten two Power Five teams to start the season.

“Greg -I was texting with him this week. I mean, they’re right where they need to be I mean the quarterback played clean last week, that’s a goal for him,” Wannstedt said on the Big Ten Network. “Obviously the turnover thing, but I’ll tell you what Rutgers will be a tough out. This will not be easy, even though Wisconsin has more overall talent. This will not be an easy game. There’s gonna be a good game to watch.”

Rutgers has just one turnover on offense. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has shown significant progress in running the offense and has completed 54.8 percent of his passes on the season.

Wannstedt said that through five games, he is seeing vintage stuff from Rutgers.

“Two hundred rushing yards, 200 passing. Don’t turn the ball over,” Wannstedt said. “That’s Greg Schiano.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire