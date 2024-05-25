Strong area contingent set for PIAA track and field meet

Penn Cambria High School’s Josh Stolarski counts on the intangibles just as much as on his speedy strides and championship experience.

The Panthers senior will head to Shippensburg University as the top-seeded runner in two events in the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championship Meet Friday and Saturday.

In 2023, Stolarski won gold in the 400-meter dash and placed fourth in the 200. He is seeded first in both events this year, and also is the 20th seed in the 100-meter dash after winning all three races in the District 6-2A championship meet.

“It just shows me how mentally tough I am, whether my body’s able to do it or not. The race is won in your head before it’s won with your body,” Stolarski said after taking a trifecta of district golds and breaking records in the 400 and 200. “I’m not the fastest guy in the world. I feel it’s a little bit of talent, but a lot of hard work.”

Stolarski won’t be the only area athlete with a top seed at Seth Grove Stadium.

Richland senior Sasha Garnett is seeded No. 1 in the shot put after winning the PIAA competition last year with a throw of 45-5 ¾.

The Penn State University commit also is seeded fifth in the discus after bringing home a silver medal last year.

“I’m definitely more comfortable with what I’m doing and my body positions and things like that. I think I’m more confident. That helps me a lot,” said Garnett, a relative newcomer to the sport, but still a three-time state qualifier.

“It takes the pressure off because I’m used to all of these people (in attendance),” Garnett said.

Conemaugh Township sophomore Baylee Sleek is seeded first in the girls Class 2A high jump after breaking the District 5 record by jumping 5-6 last week.

In the boys meet, Ligonier Valley junior John Jablunovsky is seeded third in the high jump at 6-5. Last year, Jablunovsky placed fourth in the state with a 6-2.

Richland senior Logan Gossard is seeded third in the pole vault at 14-0. Gossard was the PIAA champion in the event in 2022 and finished tied for second in 2023. He also qualified for the state meet as a freshman, making this Gossard’s fourth trip to Shippensburg.

Meyersdale senior Tristin Ohler is seeded fourth in both the 100 (10.89) and 200 (22.04).

“I put my all into it and it meant a lot,” Ohler said after his victory in the District 5 200-meter dash. “I broke my own school record. Good times. Everything is good this year.

“It makes me feel good,” Ohler continued. “Last year I ran slower and placed fifth. Me running this time makes me feel like I can place a lot higher (at the state meet).”

Other area fourth-seeded boys competitors include Richland junior Jude Mugerwa in the 400 (49.62), Penn Cambria senior Carter McDermott in the long jump (22-9 ¼), and Richland senior Dugan Chase in the javelin (178-7). McDermott also is seeded 16th in the triple jump (43-2 ¼).

Conemaugh Township junior Jackson Sotosky won three field events in the District 5 meet and is tied for the sixth-best distance in the high jump (6-3) while being listed as the No. 14 seed.

Sotosky is seeded 14th in the long jump (21-9 ½) and 18th in the triple jump (42-11 ½). Last season, he placed fifth in the long jump with a 21-5 ½ at the state meet.

“I want to PR in my events,” Sotosky said of his goals this weekend. “If I could just place, it would be amazing. But just going there and having the opportunity to do so is wonderful.

“I’m more comfortable this year in the long jump and more comfortable at Shippensburg,” Sotosky said. “I’m super excited to go compete there in more than one event.”

Conemaugh Township junior Izzy Slezak is among the remaining highest-seeded area girls performers.

Slezak is seeded sixth in the 100 (12.27) and seventh in the 200 (22.27). Last year, she placed third in the 200 and was eighth in the 100.

“I’m so excited,” Slezak said.

“I think good things can come this year, especially now with a lot of my teammates going – Baylee Sleek in the high jump and Ellie Speigle in the 400.

“I’m excited to have people there with me.”

The Central Cambria girls 3200-meter relay squad is seeded ninth at 9:51.65. But the Red Devils have plenty of tradition in the event, including gold-medal performances in 2023 and 2022.

Morgan Brandis, Alaina Long, Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan run the relay, with the Sheehan twins returning from last year’s squad.

“The girls are going to give it their all,” Central Cambria coach Randy Wilson said. “We have two who have been here before. They’re hoping to make it on the podium, but they know all they can do is run their best race, and no matter where it ends up putting them, they’re going to be happy.

“They’re all getting stronger so we’re looking for a good time on Saturday morning.”

Central Cambria also placed first in the girls 3200-meter relay in 2017 and 2016, while finishing second in the event in 2021 and 2018. The Red Devils were fourth in 2019.

