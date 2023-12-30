Strong 2nd half lifts Bemidji over Mounds View at Hibbing tournament

Dec. 29—HIBBING — Tied at 31-31 at the half, the Bemidji High School girls basketball team needed a strong finish to knock off Mounds View.

The Lumberjacks got it, winning the final 18 minutes 32-27 en route to a 63-56 win. Katey Milbrandt scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Clara Bieber with 14. Allie Lish also poured in 10 points to round out the BHS scorers in double figures.

Mounds View (4-5) is the second Class 4A team BHS (7-3) has beaten this year. The Jacks opening game of their holiday tournament in Hibbing against Mound Westonka was canceled.

Bemidji 63, Mounds View 56

BHS 31 32 — 63

MV 31 25 — 56

BEMIDJI — Milbrandt 15, Bieber 14, Lish 10, Lazella 9, LaDuke 6, Pink 5, Thompson 4.

MOUNDS VIEW — Kirk 18, Stenstrom 12, Roeber 8, Poepard 6, Ryan 5, Schmidt 3, Bratland 2, Gimm 1, Scott 1.