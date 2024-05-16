Strom Thurmond softball advances to Upper State Championship Series for the first time in program history

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Strom Thurmond softball visited Saluda for an elimination game in the South Carolina Class-AA State Softball Tournament.

In the top of the third with the Rebels up 1-0, Leigh Anne Strock – who entered the game hitting .468 – drives home another run. Later on, Rebels up 4-1 Strock strikes again! She drives home Lawsyn Lowe for her 28th RBI of the season to make it 5-1. After that it was all up to Madison Rodrigues, who entered the game with 1.72 ERA. She was even better than that on Wednesday, and she managed to go the distance earning her 13th win of the year.

After the historic 5-1 victory over Saluda, pitcher Madison Rodrigues said the team had a lot on the line in this game. “This game really means a lot because in the regular season they beat us twice, and for us to come out here and beat them when it matters, it means a lot,” says the star pitcher, “we’re making Strom Thurmond history in softball. This is the farthest we’ve ever made it, but we’re making it really far and I really have hope for the next game.”

Head Coach Drake Dunlap added that this win is a big deal for his team and their confidence as they advance. “That’s a really good team and they beat us twice in the regular season, a quote-unquote rival of ours, so it’s a big win for us, but it’s the next step,” says Coach Dunlap.

The Rebels advance to the Upper State Championship Series where they will have to beat Gray Collegiate twice to keep their season alive.

