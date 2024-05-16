Strom Thurmond baseball visits Gray Collegiate

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Strom Thurmond Rebels visited Gray Collegiate for an elimination game in the SCHSL class AA tournament.

In the top of the second with one on, Evan bates sent a long shot deep into left field to move a runner into scoring position. Then Kaleb Simpkins sent it the other way deep into right field which will bring one run in and leave a runner still on third.

Some bad weather would roll in during the third inning, and a lighting delay would clear the field for just under an hour. Once the teams retook the field there was no stopping Strom Thurmond. They got the win 4-0 and advance to the Upper State Championship where they have to get 2 wins over Mid-Carolina.

