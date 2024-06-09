Strom hits 60 in record-breaking maiden LPGA Tour win

Strom's victory was the second big comeback win by a Swedish golfer on Sunday after Linn Grant won the Scandinavian Mixed from 11 shots back [Getty Images]

Shoprite LPGA Classic final leaderboard

-14 L Strom (Swe); -13 A Furue (Jpn), M Khang (US); -12 A Thitikul (Tha)

Selected others: -8 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Sweden's Linnea Strom hit the lowest final round in LPGA Tour history to rise from last to first and win the Shoprite Classic in New Jersey.

The 27-year-old started the day in joint 52nd and with a 0.001% chance of victory according to KPMG Golf's statistics.

But she carded nine birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free 11-under-par 60 as she overturned a seven-shot deficit to triumph on 14 under par.

"I really did not expect," said Strom. "This is proof that you should never give up. Just go out there and give it your all."

Strom, who birdied the 18th in Saturday's second round to make the cut, teed off in Sunday's final round three hours, 40 minutes before the final group.

American Megan Khang failed to hole a chip at the last to force a play-off as she finished joint second with Japan's Ayaka Furue on 13 under.

Overnight leader Jenny Shin shot a one-over 72 to fall out of contention.

Strom's victory was the largest LPGA Tour final-round comeback by position, beating Ayako Okamoto's win from joint 23rd in 1987.

The lowest round in LPGA Tour history was a 59 by Annika Sorrenstam in 2001, while Inbee Park had the previous lowest round to win a tournament, shooting 61 in 2014.