String Wound Filter Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Major players in the string wound filter materials market are Johns Manville, MMP Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co. Ltd. , Coleman Filter Company, Delta Pure Filtration, Cleanflow Filter Solution, Eaton, Feature-Tec, Gopani Product Systems, Hongtek Filtration, and United Filters International (UFI).

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "String Wound Filter Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128256/?utm_source=GNW


The global string wound filter materials market is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85%. The growth is mainly due to the growing environmental consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for string wound filter materials. The market is expected to reach $1.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.95%.

The string wound filter materials market consists of sales of string wound filter materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture string wound filter materials.String wound filter materials are depth cartridge filters that are constructed by weaving yarn around a core.

String wound filter materials are commonly used to remove toxins and chemicals from various water sources.

The main types of yarn in the string wound filter materials market include polypropylene, cotton, rayon, polyester, and others. The different core materials include polypropylene, stainless steel, others and are implemented in different verticals such as chemicals and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and medical, food and beverage, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the string wound filter materials market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the string wound filter materials market.Major companies operating in the string wound filter materials sector are focused on developing technological solutions for string wound filter materials.

For instance, Gopani, an Indian filter cartridge manufacturer, introduced Clarywound 3X string wound filter cartridges in 2019 that have three times the filtration efficiency of a regular wound filter cartridge. Clarywound 3X cartridges are made using a patented CNC machining process that creates a true multi-layered micronic gradient that spans five separate cartridges.

In November 2019, NORAM Group, a USA-based company acquired Cleanflow Ab for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, NORAM Group will be able to expand its products and services globally.

Cleanflow Ab is a Sweden-based company that provides innovative and cost-efficient filtration products including string wound filter.

The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the string wound filter materials market in the forecast period.Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects.

String wound filter materials are prevalent and highly effective in wastewater treatment.String wound water filters are a form of depth filter that traps dirt not only on the surface but down to the center.

For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide, which is expected to increase further in the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment drives the growth of the string wound filter materials market.

The countries covered in the string wound filter materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128256/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • Mexico's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

    Mexico could become the third nation to legalize cannabis after its Supreme Court ruled cannabis use and possession laws were unconstitutional, decriminalizing it in June 2021. The decision came after several deadlines were not met by Congress, prompting the court to take action. Cannabis reform continues to make incremental reforms. In 2017, lawmakers approved a medical bill. The following year, Grandview Market Research valued the market at U.S.$47.3 million with a nearly 28% CAGR until 2025.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Hammered at The Open

    Silver markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as right away on the open there was a massive selloff of precious metals.

  • India's sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil

    India's imports of sunflower oil could rise to a record in 2021/22 as potential bumper crops in Russia and Ukraine pull prices below rival soyoil, making it lucrative for price-sensitive buyers from the subcontinent, industry officials said. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Argentina, Russia and Ukraine to dispose of surplus output. Higher sunflower oil imports could cap India's purchases of soyoil and palm oil, however, and weigh on prices of those commodities.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees profits soar by almost 300%

    The results were boosted by a rise in oil prices as demand recovers after the pandemic.

  • Regulation will be good for the crypto industry as a whole: Cryptograph Co-Founder

    Hugo McDonaugh, Blockchain pioneer and Cryptograph’s Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the crypto tax amendment, crypto reporting requirements in the infrastructure bill, and outlook on cryptocurrencies.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – COVID Curbs, Strong US Dollar to Fuel Price Slide

    Given the recent surge in global coronavirus cases, we could start to see the damage the rise has caused to demand this week.

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 2% to a three-week low on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a firmer U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. Brent futures fell $1.66, or 2.4%, to settle at $69.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.80, or 2.6%, to settle at $66.48. "Crude prices are declining as a slowdown in Asia disrupts the demand outlook," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, noting "a stronger dollar theme is (also) starting to emerge given the recovery story in the United States and that might be a short-term drag for crude prices."

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.