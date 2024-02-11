Striking out leads to a championship for Pleasant during the MOAC Girls Bowling Tourney

GALION — Pleasant did something it hadn't done all season. The Spartans strung together six straight strikes then a gutty spare in the seventh frame of the sixth and final Baker game Saturday night at Galion's Victory Lanes.

The hot streak was enough to pull off a come-from-behind victory to win the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Bowling Tournament.

"We’ve had plenty of 10th frame strikeouts, but we’ve never had six in a row," Pleasant senior Ashlyn Peters said. "It gives us the confidence. We beat River Valley, which is a really big boulder in every person’s season, so I think that gives us a lot of confidence."

More girls bowling: Girls Best of the Week: Elgin wins first-ever NWCC bowling championship

More Pleasant bowling: Boys Best of the Week: Pleasant earns first-ever MOAC regular season title in bowling

Saturday's tight competition

After sharing the MOAC regular season title with River Valley at 9-1 each, the two teams squared off in as tight a tournament showdown as has been seen in the 14-year history of bowling in the league on Saturday.

In the first regulation game, Pleasant held a 707-705 lead. It was a five-pin spread in favor of the Spartans after the second game, but RV asserted itself in the third game, outscoring Pleasant 767-724 to take a 38-pin lead into the six Baker games.

"We stayed a team and encouraged each other. We always have ups and downs, but when we’re getting each other excited, we do way better," Peters said.

The Vikings expanded their lead to 52 after the first Baker game, but Pleasant sliced into it in the second with a 179-149 edge. However, RV bounced back in the next two games with a 168 and 153 to take a 61-pin advantage. In the fifth, the Spartans started to find their mojo with a 161 to RV's 139.

Pleasant's girls bowling team, from left, of assistant coach Don Bentley, Peyton Walters, Kenzi Childers, Isabella Romero, Ashlyn Peters, Breahna Howard, Shaylyn Shannon and head coach Bill Ludwig won the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday night at Galion's Victory Lanes.

Then Pleasant began the final Baker game with six strikes in a row followed by a spare picked up by Shaylyn Shannon, who subbed in for her lone shot of the day. From there, they finished with a 211 to get by River Valley's 134 and win the tourney with a 3,100 to the runner-up score of 3,062.

"I told them you have to believe," Pleasant coach Bill Ludwig said. "Ultimately there’s no defense in bowling, but I said if you can string a couple of strikes and put some pressure on them, anything can happen. As you can see, six in a row and everyone going crazy, all it takes is a little grip pressure in bowling and it changes your launch point. Shay coming in, a cheerleader all day long, and makes that spare, that’s what this team is about. They are all for one."

Peters finished fourth as an individual with a 480 over three games, while Kenzi Childers followed with a 459, Peyton Walters with a 444, Breahna Howard with a 410 and Isabella Romero with a 350 for Pleasant.

"I’ve have been dreaming of this since freshman year," Peters said of the comeback championship victory. "Our coach gave us a pep talk. He said let’s get it done. Come on. You have one more game left. We just started striking."

Pleasant girls bowling coach Bill Ludwig claps after watching Isabella Romero make a shot during the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Bowling Tournament at Galion's Victory Lanes on Saturday night.

How did everyone else fare?

River Valley's Alexis Manning was the individual champion with a 227-193-177 597 series, while Marion Harding's Hannah Mullennix shot a 179-130-204 513 for runner-up honors.

Rounding out the top 10 were Galion's Kylee Crager at 488, Peters, Galion's Tayla Dillard at 470, Highland's Elyssa Reigles at 467, Childers, Highland's Shelby Michels and Harding's Megan Adamson at 447 each and Walters.

Harding was third as a team at 2,929 trailed by Galion's 2,683, Highland's 2,305 and Shelby's 2,155.

River Valley's Alexis Manning won the individual title during Saturday's Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Bowling Tournament at Victory Lanes. in Galion. She shot a 597 to win it by 84 pins.

Pleasant wins the boys tourney, too

It was a sweep for Ludwig as the Pleasant boys ran away with the MOAC Boys Bowling Tournament Friday afternoon in Galion, shooting a 3,933 to easily top runner-up Marion Harding's 3,505. RV was third at 3,474 followed Galion's 3,043, Shelby's 3,018 and Highland's 2,856.

Pleasant went undefeated in the MOAC to also win the regular season championship.

Individually, Pleasant's took the top two spots with Dawson Hall winning it with a 228-234-176 638 and Tucker Ludwig shooting 214-223-190 627. Harding's Kadin Saban was next at 594 followed in the top 10 by Pleasant's Carter Colby at 579, Harding's Allan Eaches at 549, Shelby's Sam Vousden at 528, Shelby's Aiden Ashley at 526, Galion's Calix Wolfe at 517, Galion's Landon Fairchild at 514 and Pleasant's Nolan Ludwig at 513.

"A lot of learning and both teams are looking forward to the postseason," Bill Ludwig said. "It was nice to finish it off. Solid year for both teams. I’ve been the bridesmaid the last two years for both teams. It’s kind of bittersweet to finally get it."

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

X @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: 'We stayed a team.' Pleasant pulls off late comeback for title