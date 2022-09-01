Striking comparison highlights Kyle Shanahan's odd running back success

Striking comparison highlights Shanahan's odd running back success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan's history with running backs is all over the place.

On Wednesday, the 49ers waived 2021 third-round pick, Trey Sermon, marking the end of yet another failed experiment for Shanahan with high-valued players at the position. Oddly enough, Shanahan has had overwhelming success with late-round and undrafted running backs compared to players taken early in the draft or signed lucrative contracts in free agency, as PFF's Ari Meirov pointed out on Twitter.

In fairness, former 49ers running back Jerrick McKinnon did tear his ACL before his first season with San Francisco and Tevin Coleman even played a significant role in the 49ers' Super Bowl LIV run in 2019. Unfortunately for the 49ers, neither was worth the money that they initially had received.

However, Sermon and 2017 third-round pick, Joe Williams, appear to be significant misses by Shanahan and the 49ers' scouting department in the draft.

Among the late-round stars is undrafted running back Raheem Mostert -- who was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before joining San Francisco's practice squad midway through the 2016 season -- and 49ers' 2021 sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell. Mostert had a historic run in the 2019 postseason where he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, while Mitchell broke San Francisco's rookie rushing record with 963 yards in 2021.

Veteran backs Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. also held significant roles at times in San Francisco's offense over the last few seasons.

If one thing has been made clear, it's that Shanahan certainly has a lot more success with late-round and undrafted talent.

