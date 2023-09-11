Striking 1967 Shelby GT500 Is Selling At Mecum’s Fall Indy Special

Representing the world of performance icons.

As the sun sets over the horizon, casting a warm, nostalgic glow on the Indianapolis skyline, the stage is set for an automotive affair like no other. Welcome to the grand spectacle of the Mecum Indy Fall Special 2023, where the echoes of history and the purr of finely tuned engines unite in harmonious celebration. In the spotlight tonight is an exemplar of American muscle and automotive artistry, the 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback. Lot S99, with the distinguished Shelby serial number 00706, this automotive masterpiece commands attention with its commanding presence and a lineage that can be traced back through the annals of automotive history.

A Symphony of Power and Precision

Under the sleek Nightmist Blue exterior lies the beating heart of this thoroughbred steed—a formidable 428 cubic-inch V-8 engine. With its growling demeanor and unbridled power, this iconic powerplant is the epitome of American muscle. What sets this particular GT500 apart is its rich history; the seller took the reins of a previously initiated restoration in 2017, meticulously nurturing this piece of automotive history back to life over the course of four years. The 428 V-8 engine, with replacement heads and block boasting a January date, stands as a testament to the commitment to preserving its original glory. It was handcrafted by the renowned Barry Rabotnick of Survival Motorsports, one of the last dozen to roll out of his commercial shop, making it a rare and coveted gem among enthusiasts.

A Ballet of Aesthetics

Beyond its raw power, this Shelby GT500 is a work of art on wheels, a ballet of aesthetics that dances from every angle. The Nightmist Blue exterior, adorned with White LeMans stripes, glistens under the auction lights, paying homage to its racing pedigree. Noted Shelby specialists Legendary Motorcar lent their expertise to the paint and bodywork, using the original early VIN-style fiberglass steel-frame hood and deck lid to ensure that every curve and contour paid tribute to its heritage.

Inside, the rare Parchment Comfort Weave interior envelops you in luxury, a sight that graced only an estimated 8% of all Shelby production in 1967. This upholstery has been masterfully refinished, with meticulous attention to factory details, presenting a cabin that is as inviting as it is historically significant.

A Symphony of Provenance

What truly elevates this GT500 to the upper echelons of collector cars is its wealth of provenance. Original Ford and Shelby VIN stampings, including those on the transmission, bear witness to its lineage. Kelsey Hayes wheels and a spare, a rollbar, and even a sand-cast air cleaner base and lid with the coveted straight leg R and assembly line air filter add to its exceptional pedigree.

Further enriching its story are the documents that accompany it, including SAAC Registry Information from Dave Mathews, which traces its past owners. A Deluxe Marti Report, a copy of the window sticker, and even a copy of the dealer invoice complete this GT500's tale of heritage and significance.

As the gavel falls at the Mecum Indy Fall Special 2023, one fortunate collector will have the privilege of becoming the next steward of this automotive icon, its legacy destined to continue under a new custodian's care. The 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback, with its storied past, raw power, and aesthetic grace, is more than just a car; it's a testament to American automotive excellence that stands the test of time.