Strikes on journalists in Lebanon were 'targeted', says RSF media watchdog

Strikes in Lebanon that killed a journalist with the Reuters news agency and wounded six others two weeks ago were deliberate and targeted, according to the preliminary findings of a Reporters Without Borders investigation.

"The initial findings of the investigation show that the reporters were not collateral victims," the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said of the 13 October strikes that killed video journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six other journalists in southern Lebanon.

"Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time…from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting."

The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.

While the RSF findings did not explicitly confirm this, it did say that its ballistic analysis found that “the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border".

Journalists clearly identified

The RSF report, based on what the group described as a "thorough analysis of eyewitness accounts, video footage and ballistics expertise", established that two strikes within a minute hit a spot where the group of seven journalists had been for more than an hour.

The first strike killed Abdallah, the second, more powerful, ignited the vehicle and injured several journalists.

Lebanon's army and government have blamed Israel for Abdallah's death.



