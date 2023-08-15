The strikes that could ruin your summer holiday – and how to claim compensation

Upcoming industrial action could throw holiday plans into disarray - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

We are becoming all too familiar with strikes having an impact on our everyday lives – and upcoming industrial action could also throw your holiday plans into disarray.

A newly announced strike by ground workers at Gatwick will see some staff members walk out in late August. The union Unite believes more than 200 flights could be disrupted during the first wave of industrial action, affecting an estimated 45,000 passengers.

Given that airlines such as Easyjet, are already cancelling scores of flights due to “challenging operating conditions”, the extra pressure from the strikes could scupper thousands of holidays. For its part, the budget carrier, which has pre-emptively axed a total of 1,700 summer flights, said that customers would be offered the opportunity to re-book or receive a refund.

In response to the latest strikes announced at Gatwick, Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of Which? Travel, said: “More airport staff strikes are a reminder that travelling abroad this summer is far from straightforward, and passengers with flights booked should be prepared for disruption to their journeys.

“With plenty of prior warning for the latest round of industrial action, affected airlines must be proactive in communicating with their customers and making clear their rights should their travel plans be disrupted.”

Elsewhere, the August Bank holiday weekend is set to be hit by a new wave of rail strikes after the RMT announced two new dates for action. Members of the rail union are planning a walkout on August 26 and September 2.

Here we round up the travel strikes across key European holiday destinations in the coming months and what to do if your plans are disrupted. This page will be regularly updated to reflect the latest information, but note that some strikes are announced with little notice.

Travel strikes in Europe this summer

UK

Strikes at Gatwick and walks outs on Britain’s railways

The strikes at Gatwick will take take place between Friday 18 to Monday 21 August, followed by a further four days of action from Friday 25 August – which includes the bank holiday weekend. The walkout will include staff who work for Red Handling, a baggage and logistics firm that is hired by Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta and TAP Air Portugal.

Elsewhere, even getting to the airport could prove a challenge with another round of rail strikes. The August Bank holiday weekend is set to be hit by a new wave of rail strikes after the RMT announced two new dates for action. Members of the rail union are planning a walkout on August 26 and September 2. A total of 20,000 staff members will walk out which is likely to cause disruption to rail services on what is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Meanwhile, action from ASLEF members, who are refusing to work overtime, will last until Saturday 12 August. The RMT is also planning to strike on CrossCountry trains on Saturdays from the August 19 to September 9 (inclusive).

France

Ongoing industry action

France has endured multiple rounds of general walkouts due to ongoing tensions about new pension reforms, due to be enacted on September 1.

During the most recent round of strikes, Ryanair said it was forced to cancel 400 flights on June 6 due to French air traffic controllers striking, with CEO Michael O’Leary warning that the walk-outs don’t just affect those travelling to France: “The vast majority of these flights are overflights. They are not going to France. They are flying from Britain to Spain, from Portugal to Germany, from Italy to Ireland.”

With no end in sight to the dispute, it’s likely more strikes will be announced. Departures from the UK could experience delays or last-minute cancellations.

Europe-wide

Air traffic control strikes

Strikes from air traffic control workers across Europe could also cause flight chaos across the continent this summer. Workers at Eurocontrol, which runs European airspace, will walk out due to unresolved complaints over pay and rotas. While exact dates are yet to be revealed, reports have suggested up to 12,500 flights could be cancelled on each strike day, with an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of services delayed.

What to do if your travel plans are affected by strike action

“There can be no excuse for airlines playing fast and loose with their legal obligations if flights are delayed or cancelled,” said Jo Rhodes. “Time and again, passengers have missed out on being rerouted with rival carriers or receiving assistance because airlines haven’t held up their side of the bargain.” Travellers are advised to “prepared for disruption to their journeys.”

Before travelling, check whether there are any strikes in your destination and plan accordingly. Localised train strikes, for example, could create issues travelling from the airport upon arrival.

Below, we outline your rights for major modes of transport. Find our comprehensive guide to all the advice you need this summer in our dedicated guide here.

Flights

If your flight is delayed or cancelled due to strike action, contact your airline immediately. Airlines are obliged to offer assistance such as food and drink or accommodation for extensive delays due to industrial action. Most will endeavour to place you on another flight where space allows.

For flights which are cancelled outright, whether you are entitled to compensation depends on if the strike is considered to be something the airline could feasibly control. In the case of European air traffic control strikes, for example, this wouldn’t be seen as the airline’s responsibility. Those who have booked package holidays, however, may have protection from rules set by the tour operator or travel industry bodies.

More generally, under UK and EU law, you’re only entitled to a refund if your carrier informs you your flight is cancelled less than 14 days’ from the date you’re due to fly.

Jo Rhodes warns holidaymakers to check insurance policies carefully. “This summer is set to be one of the busiest in recent history, and it’s essential that airlines and airports work together to keep travellers updated of any potential issues.”

“Make sure you have travel insurance from the date you book your holiday and check the policy carefully to ensure it covers you in the event of strike action.”

Unfortunately for travellers yet to purchase, now the industrial action has been announced (even without exact dates), travellers would not be able to buy cover for strikes.

For more information on what to do if your flight is delayed or cancelled, read our comprehensive guide, here.

Trains and Eurostar services

If you have purchased an advance ticket and the train is rescheduled or cancelled due to strike action you are entitled to a change or refund.

The refund process depends on each operator but most have a straightforward “delay repay” system. Be sure to contact the retailer you purchased the ticket from.

As for Eurostar, if your train has been cancelled or announced as delayed before departure by more than 60 minutes, you can reschedule your trip for another date or swap your ticket for an e-voucher, which you can use to rebook later in the year or claim a cash refund. Those whose trains are delayed after departure are entitled to partial refunds depending on the length of the delay. Find more information, here.

Ferries

According to the trade body Abta, if your ferry is expected to be delayed or cancelled, you should be provided with free snacks, meals and refreshments in relation to the waiting time. Refreshments should be provided even if the reason for the cancellation is bad weather (considered out of the company’s control).

When your ferry operator cancels your service due to strike action, it should offer the choice of an alternative or a refund.

You are entitled to compensation of 25 per cent of your ticket price, for that part of the affected journey, if your service is delayed in arrival by at least:

One hour for a journey of duration four hours

Two hours for a journey of duration between four and eight hours

Three hours for a journey of duration between eight and 24 hours

Six hours for a journey of duration of over 24 hours.

If the delay exceeds double the time set out, the compensation should be 50 per of the ticket price. The ferry operator must pay compensation within one month of the submission of a substantiated claim for compensation. Passengers should note that compensation isn’t payable where the delay was caused by weather conditions endangering the safe operation of the ferry or by extraordinary and unavoidable circumstances that hindered the sailing.

For further advice, from compensation to travel insurance and car hire, find all our expert advice here.

