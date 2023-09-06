Strikes announced at 140 universities across the UK in September

Members of the UCU

Staff at 140 universities will strike for five days later this month in the long-running dispute over pay and working conditions, the University and College Union has announced.

At 136 of the 140 universities, UCU members will strike for five consecutive days from Monday 25 to Friday 29 September.

Strikes will hit four Scottish universities on slightly different dates to coincide with local action by other unions.

The UCU said it had also now withdrawn a marking and assessment boycott that has been running since April 20.

