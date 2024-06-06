Strikers Akins and Oates sign new Mansfield deals

Mansfield Town strikers Lucas Akins and Rhys Oates have signed new one-year deals with the newly-promoted League One club.

Oates, 29, extends his stay with the Stags despite having his influence on their promotion-winning League Two campaign curtailed by injury.

He scored five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions last term before undergoing knee surgery.

Akins, 35, was instrumental in the Stags' success with 14 goals in 49 appearances as they finished third in the table to secure automatic promotion.