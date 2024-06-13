Striker Sam Kerr staying with Chelsea for two more years to 2026

FILE - Sam Kerr attends an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Striker Kerr has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the London club until 2026. Chelsea announced the new deal on its website Thursday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

LONDON (AP) — Striker Sam Kerr has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, keeping her at the London club until 2026.

Chelsea announced the new deal on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Australian has won five consecutive Women’s Super Leagues, three FA Cups and two League Cups. She has 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea and has netted 69 for Australia.

“It’s really exciting and a very proud moment for me. Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me,” Kerr said. “I’m really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies.”

Kerr was an integral part of the club, Chelsea general manager Paul Green said.

“Sam is a leader and one of the world’s best strikers and goal-scorers,” he said. “She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season.”

She sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea in Morocco, and missed the rest of the season.

In March, Kerr pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a police officer. She is set to face court next February.

