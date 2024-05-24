Striker Naz signs new three-year Tottenham contract

Jessica Naz made two appearances for Arsenal being moving to Tottenham in 2018 [Getty Images]

Jessica Naz has signed a new three-year contract with Tottenham.

The 23-year-old scored three goals and recorded four assists across her 10 WSL starts for Robert Vilahamn's side this season.

The striker has represented England at youth levels and has made seven appearances for the under-23 side.

Naz is on the England senior squad's standby list for the next four Euro 2025 qualifiers, against France (twice), the Republic of Ireland and Sweden.

She made two appearances for Arsenal before moving across north London in 2018 to join Spurs, for whom she has played 101 games.