Striker Long signs new one-year deal with Crewe

Crewe striker Chris Long has signed a new one-year contract at the League Two club.

The 29-year-old ex-Burnley and Blackpool forward joined the Alex from Scottish club Motherwell in July 2021.

He scored nine goals last season as Crewe finished sixth in the table and reached the play-off final at Wembley, where they were beaten 2-0 by Crawley.

The former England Under-20 international has scored 22 goals in 69 league appearances for the Railwaymen to date.

Long was one of five players offered fresh terms by Crewe following their play-off final defeat, along with defenders Rio Adebisi and Luke Offord and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Top scorer Elliott Nevitt was also offered the chance to stay but signed for Gillingham instead.