Striker confirms Real Madrid only have 10 days left to sign him for €1.5m

Real Madrid have already secured the signings of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, who will both officially join later this summer. The pair may not be the only forwards to arrive during the upcoming transfer window, as there is a strong possibility that Joselu Mato returns on a permanent basis.

Joselu had a fantastic loan spell at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions – that’s despite often being Carlo Ancelotti’s fourth-choice attacker, behind Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz.

Real Madrid have the option to buy Joselu permanently from Espanyol, with the clause believed to be worth €1.5m. The player himself confirmed to Diario AS that Los Blancos only have until the end of this month to sign him for that amount.

“The truth is that we are in a complicated period. I already said the other day in an interview that I have a clause until June 30 for Real Madrid to make the decision. It’s true that here you’re avoiding all that transfer stuff, but in the end you pick up the phone (if something happens). I can’t say anything for now, because I don’t even know.”

It’s very likely that Real Madrid will buy Joselu, and there is speculation that they are waiting until Espanyol’s involvement in the Segunda play-offs comes to an end before any announcement is made. It would be a richly-deserved more for the 34-year-old if he does end up back in Madrid.