Striker Austin among 11 released by Swindon

Striker Charlie Austin is among 11 players who have been released by Swindon Town following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Austin, 34, re-joined the Robins in December 2022 having played for the club earlier in his career from 2009 to 2011.

The former Burnley, QPR and Southampton forward scored 14 goals in 48 games in all competitions this season as the club finished 19th in League Two.

Tom Brewitt, George McEachran, Tyrese Shade and Frazer Blake-Tracy are also leaving the club.

The others departing are Tom Clayton, Conor Brann, Brooklyn Genesini, Reece Devine, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Tomi Adeloye.

Swindon have offered Sean McGurk and Nnamdi Ofoborh new deals.