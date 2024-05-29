Striker Anderson joins Kilmarnock after Livingston exit

Bruce Anderson has joined Kilmarnock as a free agent following the striker's departure from relegated Livingston and is "over the moon" to be reunited with manager Derek McInnes.

The 25-year-old worked under McInnes at Aberdeen, where he came through the youth ranks.

Anderson, who spent three seasons with the West Lothian club, scoring 30 goals, had other "options" but has signed a two-year contract at Rugby Park.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kilmarnock announced that experienced winger Gary Mackay-Steven has agreed to stay on for another year.

"The manager was very influential in getting me here," Anderson told the Kilmarnock website.

"I’ve known him for years. After talking to him, I feel like this is the best place for me to be.

"What made Kilmarnock feel like the right choice though was watching them last season - the way they play really suits me."

Anderson is particularly relishing the prospect of playing in European competition.

"My first competitive game will be in the Europa League," he pointed out. "That’s massive and that’s another reason I was chomping at the bit to sign."

McInnes pointed out that Kilmarnock faced stiff competition for Anderson's signature.

"There was a lot of clubs interested in taking Bruce," he said. "A number nine out of contract of Bruce’s age and experience there’s always that interest.

“We feel like he can complement what we have at the club already. He’s a free agent and he’s a boy I know well - he plays off the shoulder and is a natural finisher."

"Last season, we had so many crosses, so many penalty box entries, good situations. Someone like Bruce can hopefully give us more attacking threat."