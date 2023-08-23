Strike Destroys Russian Missile Complex in Crimea, Ukraine Says

A Ukrainian strike destroyed a missile complex in Russian-occupied Crimea on Wednesday, August 23, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR) posted video to its Facebook page showing an explosion at a site it said housed a Russian S-400 missile complex. Russian forces have been accused of using the S-400 missiles against civilian areas.

The GRU said the strike happened around 10 am local time near the village of Olenivka in the Tarkhankut peninsula, destroying missiles and leveling a warehouse.

Russian officials did not immediately comment. Storyful has not independently confirmed what was at the site of the explosion seen in the video. Credit: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine via Storyful