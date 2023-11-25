Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova teases festive celebrity partner in new snap

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova has shared a rehearsal snap with her new celebrity partner for the upcoming festive special: historian and TV presenter Dan Snow.

The pair both shared a couple of pictures to their Instagram pages, showcasing them in red Christmas jumpers adorned with reindeers and snowflakes, Dan's also had Feliz Navidad across it.

"Here we are," she wrote. "And it only means that Christmas is around the corner. Excited for some @bbcstrictly magic on Christmas Day. Let's do it partner."

Dan also uploaded a video of the two in the rehearsal studio, as she asks him whether he knows what various pieces of dance terminology mean, and he didn't. "How lovely," she said dryly, before handing him a pair of shoes and stating that they had some work to do.

"There is a long and lonely road ahead for @nadiyabychkova," he wrote. "Find out if we reach our destination on @bbcstrictly Xmas Special."

Elsewhere on the Christmas Special, we've got BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent dancing with Graziano Di Prima, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick paired with Nancy Xu, Waterloo Road's Tillie Amartey with Neil Jones, rugby player Danny Cipriani will be dancing with Jowita Przystal, and Keisha Buchanan from the Sugababes has been paired with Gorka Márquez.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke on judging duties, while the studio audience will get to decide who emerges as the Christmas victor.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

