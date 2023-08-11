Strictly's Molly Rainford and Tyler West share loved up holiday pics

John Phillips

Strictly Come Dancing couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West have shared a series of loved-up snaps from their holiday to Jamaica.

The couple, who met on the dancing show and confirmed their relationship earlier this year, are currently on vacation together in the Caribbean island.

Tyler shared a series of photos to his Instagram from the holiday, showing the pair as they enjoyed rum tasting and a trip to the waterfalls.

"Exploring Ocho," he wrote, before explaining what they were up to in each photo.

"This place mannn @visitjamaica," he added, tagging the Jamaican tourist board alongside the images.

"Fav couple on the gram right now," commented I'm a Celebrity star Jordan Banjo's wife Naomi, while It Takes Two host Fleur East added: "Looks LIT."

"Love you two together, always happy, always laughing. Happy in love," a fan added.

Despite being paired up with Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell respectively, the pair were inseparable while filming the show.

Molly, who recently joined the cast of EastEnders as Anna Knight, opened up on her relationship with radio DJ Tyler, revealing that romance blossomed while the pair were on the show's live tour.

"I suppose it developed towards the end of the tour because we'd spent so much time together and we were really good friends," she told Fabulous magazine.

Going on to reveal that it was Tyler who made the first move, she added: "He was like, 'Do you think when we get back, we could go on a date?' and I was like, 'Yeah, alright!' I was totally up for it.

"Everyone on Strictly was so excited for us. They kind of wanted it to happen [all the way through the show] and we were like, 'No, we are trying to be professional'."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

