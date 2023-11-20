Strictly's Luba Mushtuk celebrates becoming British citizen

John Phillips - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Luba Mushtuk has celebrated becoming a British citizen, calling the moment "special".

Mushtuk, who originally comes from Russia, has been on Strictly Come Dancing since 2018. Now, she has taken to Instagram to celebrate the significant event of becoming a British citizen.

Mushtuk posted two photos of herself with the official documents, one with the Union Jack flag as a backdrop. She captained the post: "She is a British Citizen. Special," with Union Jack flag and heart emojis.

The comments were filled with her peers congratulating her, with Shirley Ballas writing: "Huge congratulations." Gorka Marquez, Carlos Gu, Zara McDermott and Helen Skelton, amongst others, all also left comments of congratulations and support.

Mushtuk was paired with Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas during this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. However, she and Thomas exited the show earlier this month, during week 7, after all four judges (Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas) voted to save Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington.

Thomas recently spoke about his time on Strictly Come Dancing, in particular speaking about his connection with Mushtuk.

Guy Levy - BBC

“It’s the Strictly curse – it’s really brought us together,” Thomas said. “I’m going to miss Luba. She’s taught me so much and we’ve created this friendship for life. I’m very grateful to have had this experience.

“It’s bittersweet. The Rumba was one of those dances that I wanted to do, but probably not the best dance to do off the back of a dance-off. I enjoyed it and I thought we did a fantastic job – we can leave with our heads held high."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

