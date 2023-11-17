Strictly's Joe Sugg lands girlfriend Dianne Buswell in "trouble"

Joe Maher - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Joe Sugg managed to get his girlfriend Dianne Buswell in some hot water with Bobby Brazier ahead of this year's competition.

While speaking to Metro, the 2018 contestant recalled advising Buswell's latest dance partner Bobby to "take the time to eat" during rehearsals, despite the pro's apparent keenness to reduce breaks.

On how he "got Dianne in a bit of trouble", the YouTuber explained: "I said to him, 'Look, Dianne's going to try and push you, she's gonna try and stop you from having your lunch breaks' – which isn't strictly true.



"I'm a very slow eater, I like to sit and enjoy my food. When we were dancing together, she was like 'Surely, you're finished by now, we need to get rehearsing because the competition is getting tough now and you're still not that great.'"

Sugg seemed a little bit scarred by this experience, as he impressed on Brazier: "You're gonna need the energy if you want to be in for the long haul. You've got to fuel your body and you've got to put the hours in and just make sure you eat enough food.

"That was my advice. Food is just as important as a dance."



This comes amid romance rumours surrounding Buswell and Brazier.

Silencing the noise on Good Morning Britain, the Buswell recently commented: "The thing I love most about dancing is being able to tell a story. It's like acting, and we obviously did the dance the correct way if that's what's being said."

