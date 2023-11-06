Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg cosy up in new couple snap

Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are looking very cosy in a new autumnal couple photo.

Sharing the snap on his Instagram, Joe revealed that he and pro dancer Dianne were dressed for the cooler weather with their matching neutral-toned outfits.

"Autumn has thrown up on us today," he wrote in caption, tagging Dianne and each item of his ensemble before adding: "Girlfriend's clothes: no idea you'd have to ask her on that one."



The outfits were a hit with fans, who shared their approval in the comments. "Sugwell Style Sunday," one person wrote.

"It's giving Dr Who and his assistant," another added.

Dianne and Joe first met while paired up on the 2018 series of Strictly, finishing in second place behind Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. They confirmed their relationship shortly after the series finished.

Despite busy careers, the pair have since gone from strength to strength following their time on the show, moving in together and regularly sharing loved-up posts on social media.

The couple regularly practise their dance moves together as well, with Dianne revealing back in September that they still practise together at home.

Sharing a clip of her and Joe dancing to Toploader’s 'Dancing in the Moonlight', Dianne revealed that her boyfriend still remembers the techniques he learnt on the show.

"Whenever a new year of Strictly comes on Joe likes to remind me he still remembers what I taught him," she wrote, adding: "It really is the best show - makes people just want to dance and when you dance you can’t help but feel happy."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

