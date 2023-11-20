Strictly's Bobby Brazier talks being in the dance-off for the first time

Guy Levy - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing's Bobby Brazier has responded after landing in the dance-off for the first time.

Despite his strong score (his personal best), Bobby and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell ended up performing again to stay in the competition, knocking out Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, who were bottom of the leaderboard this week.

On his Instagram Stories, EastEnders actor Bobby said: "I took a lot away from the dance-off. It was something that I was avoiding the whole time, but that 20 minutes... possibly the most intense 20 minutes of my life, I was having realisation after realisation.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly's Kai Widdrington breaks silence after Angela Rippon exit

"I'm happy to go through to another week, of course… but I'm glad I don't have to do the Jive again. This week coming up is Couples' Choice, and the song that I've chosen, I think, is the perfect song..."

Bobby continued: "I've now realised, no-one is safe. Despite seeing your guys' support for me just grow week in and week out, you're still not safe, you know? So the votes and stuff are a big part of that, and I'm very grateful for everyone who does vote week in, week out.

"And I now definitely don’t now have a sense of complacency, or a sense of security, or a sense of feeling like I can just rely on you guys."

BBC

Related: Strictly and Drag Race UK stars join Wizard of Oz musical

"It's never life of death, but I really do wanna stick around for as long as possible and just keep dancing because this is a truly unique experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… And I hope this will last a little bit longer."

After Bobby and Dianne's emotional Blackpool Week experience, Dianne's partner, former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg, reflected on how tricky he had found watching the experience at home.

"Well... I have no finger nails left. (And 6+ hours of stress apparently)," he wrote, sharing pictures from the weekend including a screenshot of a health app suggesting he had a "stressful day".

Dianne, who became emotional on learning that she and Bobby had made it through to this weekend's show, wrote in the comments on Joe's post: "Bless you sat in the audience with your hands covering your face."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like