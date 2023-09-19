Strictly's Angela Rippon shocks Kai Widdrington with surprise move
Strictly's Angela Rippon shocks Kai Widdrington with a surprise move.Source: Angela Rippon, Instagram
Strictly's Angela Rippon shocks Kai Widdrington with a surprise move.Source: Angela Rippon, Instagram
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Gary Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner and former U.S. Open winner, announced last month that he had been diagnosed with a lesion on his brain.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most, but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.”
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
Three Florida players and one Tennessee player will be suspended for the first half of their upcoming games.
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
There are two games this Monday night.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."