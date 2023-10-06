Strictly's Amy Dowden shares co-star's secret hand signal during live shows

Joe Maher - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed that fellow professional Carlos Gu has been making secret hand signals during the live shows.

Amy is absent from the 21st series of the BBC show as she recovers from breast cancer, with several of her co-stars wishing her well during her health battle.

The Welsh dancer revealed to The Mirror that Carlos, who is partnered with Angela Scanlon, has been making hand gestures during the live performances as a way of showing support, and has even offered to shave his head in solidarity with Amy.

“Carlos was crying when I showed him [my head] – he wants to shave his head too,” said Amy. “He’s adamant that he’s getting a tattoo, a breast cancer one, but I’ve told him he’s not allowed to shave his head [as] he’s on Strictly!”

Amy has kept followers updated on her journey in recent months, recently confirming that she contracted sepsis following a round of chemotherapy – a diagnosis that left her fearing for her life.

“I remember going into hospital and them telling me I had an infection, but the following day it got very bad, I was unresponsive to antibiotics for hours," the dancer revealed. "My last memory is a load of doctors around me in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“On Monday a nurse explained I had gone into septic shock. They said my blood pressure was so low my vital organs would have started failing. I had severely low blood pressure, a low heart rate, I wasn't passing urine for 14 hours, my infection markers were at dangerous levels.

“I had three different types of antibiotics and I finally responded to the third type. We met the paramedics a week later and they said if I had gone to bed that night I might not have woken up the next morning.”

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support , or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer .

