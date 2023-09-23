Strictly's Amy Dowden sends message of support to co-stars

BBC

Amy Dowden supported her Strictly Come Dancing family over on Instagram ahead of the first performances this evening (September 22).

The star is sitting the 2023 series out as a professional choreographer as she battles cancer, and the Welsh dancer posted this message dedicated to the show's cast and crew: "Happy live show day @bbcstrictly. Wishing the entire team a fabulous show and I know it's going to be amazing!

"I've been kept up to date with the pros and a few sneaky FaceTimes! Literally can't wait to watch and support you all. Hopefully I'll be there in a few weeks."

The Strictly pro squad were quick to respond with their own well-wishes, as Dianne Buswell commented: "Thinking of you [heart emoji] we all miss you …… but I already have a smile on my face thinking of this time next year when your gonna be back dancing with us again xxxx [sic]."



Giovanni Pernice added: "Love ya darling", while Katya Jones went on to send: "We gonna miss you sooo much tonight! Will do everything to make you proud."



Karen Hauer, Vito Coppola and co-host Claudia Winkleman reached out as well.

Just a couple of days ago, Dowden documented herself "taking control" of the cancer situation by shaving off her hair in a heart-wrenching clip.

"The hardest step so far," noted the caption. "I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.

"I'm missing every possible aspect of dancing. I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn't go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding everyday."



