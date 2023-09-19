Strictly's Amy Dowden pays tribute to late friend and breast cancer campaigner

Matthew Horwood - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared a tribute to her late friend and cancer campaigner Nicky Newman, hailing her an "inspiration".

Newman, an Instagram influencer known as Nicknacklou, passed away yesterday (September 18) aged 35, five and a half years after being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.

News of her death was confirmed in an Instagram post, with a message personally penned by the late Newman. Amy reshared the post to her own Instagram stories, promising to remember her and her legacy.

"The most beautiful ray of sunshine who has done so much and created a community and legacy that will live on," began Amy's tribute. "I hope you know all the help and awareness you have done and will always continue to do so."

Amy went on to reflect how Newman has helped her personally since receiving her own breast cancer diagnosis in May.

"I remember when I found out I needed a port your page I turned too! I will forever hold onto your lovely voice notes and will always think of you when I say Welsh Love."

Matthew Horwood - Getty Images

Amy added that Newman was "utterly incredible" and a "TRUE INSPIRATION".

"I promised to grab life and deeply miss your radiance and positivity," she vowed, concluding her tribute by sending her love to Newman's family.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Amy additionally re-shared one of Newman's reels accompanied by a red broken heart emoji.

Loose Women and Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon also remembered the late Newman in an Instagram tribute.

Taking to her Stories, Solomon stated: "Never has a star shone brighter."

"Absolutely heart broken & devastated. Nicky thank you for everything," she continued. "I'm so grateful to have know[n] you. I promise to go grab life & make the most of every single second of every day."

Newman leaves behind her husband, known to her followers as Mr G.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support , or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer .

