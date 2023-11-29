Strictly's Amy Dowden feeling "angry" about breast cancer diagnosis

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden is "angry" over her breast cancer diagnosis.

Currently away from the ballroom as the likes of Nikita Kuzmin, Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe dance with their respective celebrity partners, Dowden celebrated ringing the 'chemotherapy bell' earlier this month.

While speaking to Women's Health, though, the TV star suggested she's been dealt an unfair card as she's always lived considerately.

"I always say, I never asked [for] this to happen to me. I've always worked so hard. I've always been a good person. I looked after myself, I've exercised well, haven't smoked... I do get angry," she said.

"I just think I've been dealt a difficult one. I think it'll take a while to accept. It took me a long time to accept my Crohn's [disease].

"Until I'm back dancing and back to my normal self, I don't think I will accept it."

This comes after Dowden marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special message in October.

"I want to ask you guys a favour. Please help raise awareness," she shared in a video for the Welsh charity Tenovus Cancer Care.

"There are too many of us suffering with this. But also we need to get more people checking their chests. Let's make it a regular thing. It just needs to be once a month, get to know your own chests.

"Please, please, please, let's speak about it, let's raise awareness – social posts, talk to your friends and family galore. Please, please, please, let's bring the community together, let's do all we possibly can for Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

