Strictly’s Zara McDermott and boyfriend Sam Thompson recreate classic Come Dine With Me scene for Halloween

Strictly Come Dancing star Zara McDermott and boyfriend Sam Thompson may have won Halloween with an excellent Come Dine With Me-themed costume.

The Love Island and Made in Chelsea pair showed off the look on Instagram, which recreated the iconic "You won Jane" scene from the 2016 episode of the Channel 4 series.

In case you forgot, the viral moment saw contestant Peter Marsh seem less-than-pleased at losing to fellow diner Jane as he announced the results.

Zara dressed up as Peter as she held up a placard with his famous words: "You won Jane. Enjoy the money. I hope it makes you happy. Dear Lord, what a sad little life, Jane. You have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on."

Sam took on the role of Jane, hilariously wearing a wig and clutching the winning money.

"We take Halloween very seriously in this household," Sam captioned the pictures shared on his Instagram account. "Tomorrow's trickle treats gonna be a good time".

It comes after Zara and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima exited Strictly over the weekend after losing a dance-off to Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk.

Speaking on It Takes Two yesterday (October 30), Zara admitted that it had been "a real up and down of emotions" over the past few days.

Addressing her final dance, Zara added: "I just think, we put everything into that, I physically couldn't have done any more than I did."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

