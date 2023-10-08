Strictly winner Bill Bailey lands next TV role

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey has landed his next TV role with a spot on Have I Got News For You?

Bailey will guest host the long-running comedy panel show on October 20, the ninth time he has appeared on the show starring Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

The panellists on Bailey's episode will be comedian Daliso Chapona, who was a Britain's Got Talent finalist in 2017, and The Atlantic writer Helen Lewis.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly Come Dancing star Bill Bailey reflects on winning 2020 series

In the same announcement, it was revealed that Alexander Armstrong will guest host for a record 40th time on October 13. He will appear with panellists Olivia Utley, a GB News political news correspondent, and comedian Jon Richardson.

Armstrong said: "I can't believe I've done 40 of these. You'd honestly have hoped I'd be better at it by now. I cross my fingers after every series that they'll have me back. And I still seem to be getting away with it. Have I learnt any tips over the 40 shows on how to control Ian and Paul? Um, no."

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Earlier this year, Bailey revealed that, despite it being almost three years since he won Strictly Come Dancing with Oti Mabuse, he is still surprised by the fan reaction.

"I walk down the street and sometimes, someone will clock me as I go past, and they just go, 'Dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnn', and I have to turn and go, 'Dun dun dun dun dun'. It's just like a little call and response thing'," Bailey said,

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like