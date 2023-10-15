Strictly’s Neil Jones lands new role away from dancing

Stuart C. Wilson - Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has landed a new role away from dancing as the face of male beauty brand Shakeup Cosmetics.

Neil has been announced as the brand's first ambassador as it launches its new Age Def-Eye Instant Lifting Eye Cream.

"We are delighted to welcome Neil as our very first face of the brand," said Shakeup co-founder Jake Xu.

"He aligns perfectly with our style, vision, and brand values and of course our fans and we are thrilled to announce this new partnership."

As a brand ambassador, Neil will motivate men to "look and feel their best" and work closely with Shakeup on promoting its latest products and campaigns.

"I'm really excited to be teaming up with Shakeup," Neil said of his partnership. He also explained that skincare is essential in both his professional and personal lives, particularly since welcoming his first child with Love Island star Chyna Mills in early October.

"Daily demands and hectic schedules can take [their] toll on my skin, but looking after it properly is crucial, especially in my line of work," Neil said. "With a new baby and busy rehearsals, it's brilliant for helping me look like I've had a great night's sleep!"



At the start of this year, Neil and Chyna confirmed they were expecting a baby and shared news of their engagement. They took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal they'd welcomed a baby girl.

Neil has also recently spoken about competing in only two series of Strictly since joining the cast in 2016. Describing himself as a "cheerleader" for the show, Neil shared that he loves being a part of the Strictly family.

"Every year I say, 'As long as I'm still enjoying Strictly and they still want me, then I'm happy to keep doing it, with or without a partner'," he said.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

