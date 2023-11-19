Strictly and Drag Race UK stars join Wizard of Oz musical

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne have both joined the cast of musical tour The Wizard of Oz.

The stage production, which is a new take on the classic story of the Wizard of Oz, is embarking on a UK and Ireland tour – and some new casting has added an extra sprinkle of star power.

Strictly judge Horwood and drag superstar The Vivienne have both joined the cast of the show in the role of the Wicked Witch of the West on various dates.

The tour, which will start its extended festive run on December 13, will travel until January 7, 2o24.

Horwood will appear as the Wicked Witch in Belfast, Dublin, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Woking, Birmingham, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne, meanwhile, who won the inaugural season of Drag Race UK, will star in shows in Liverpool, Oxford, Southampton, Hull, Sheffield, Plymouth, Bristol, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Southend, Norwich, Llandudno, Wimbledon, Bradford and Newcastle.



Alex Bourne, Allan Stewart and Gary Wilmot will each play select dates as The Wizard.



The Wizard of Oz recently staged a run at the London Palladium, before finishing in September this year.

The cast of the tour is filled out by some returning company members from the same production, including comedian Jason Manford, who will star as The Cowardly Lion for two weeks in Manchester.

JLS star Aston Merrygold will join the production as the Tin Man in Liverpool only.

The rest of the Wizard of the Oz tour will star Aviva Tulley as Dorothy, Benjamin Yates as The Scarecrow, Nic Greenshields as The Cowardly Lion and Emily Bull as Glinda The Good Witch.

The musical features the original score from MGM's iconic film, including 'Over The Rainbow', 'Follow The Yellow Brick Road' and 'We're Off To See the Wizard', with other songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Tickets and further information is available now.

The UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard of Oz begins on December 13.

