Strictly Come Dancing: Katya Jones denies being drunk after falling over twice on show

Katya Jones falls on Strictly: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has denied being drunk after falling over twice during Saturday night’s show.

Jones, who was embroiled in a scandal last year after footage emerged of her kissing former contestant Seann Walsh, insisted her second fall in the latest episode was staged.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First, the Russian dancer dropped to the floor during her Magic Mike routine with journalist Mike Bushell, and she fell over again at the top of the stairs when she was talking to presenter Claudia Winkleman.

While the first mishap was real, Jones insisted that the second was “on purpose”.

“FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia’s area!” she tweeted. “And im def not drunk as some people think.”

Jones and Bushell scored just 18 points out of 40 for their Cha Cha Cha to "It's Raining Men".

“It wasn’t quite magic, it was nearly tragic in parts,” said judge Bruno Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday nights on BBC1.