Strictly Come Dancing final odds: Which couple will win the glitterball trophy?

The Strictly Come Dancing grand final is upon us - but which couple will follow in Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s footsteps and lift the glitterball trophy?

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will all be hoping to win over voters with their last three performances: a special showdance, a judge’s choice from earlier in the series and a personal favourite.

After emerging as an early favourite with fans, Emmerdale star Fletcher is currently the odds-on favourite to win the 2019 series - not bad for someone who was drafted in at the last minute when Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing injured his leg.

There are just three pairs in this year’s finale, one less than usual, after Paralympian Will Bayley was forced to drop out earlier in the competition due to a knee injury.

EastEnders star Barton has odds of 5/2 to win with her partner Du Beke, after consistently building on the judges’ feedback (including some sharp comments from head judge Shirley Ballas) to become a consistent high-scorer.

Should the couple be victorious, it would mark Du Beke’s first Strictly victory in 15 years on the show.

Though Zeroual has also repeatedly scored highly with the judges, becoming the first contestant to receive a perfect 40 points last month, he and Dowden have also ended up in the dance-off a handful of times.

Here are the Strictly Come Dancing final odds:

Kelvin Fletcher - 4/11

Emma Barton - 5/2

Karim Zeroual - 10/11

Saturday night’s episodes will see the judges score the couples out of 10 as usual, however their marks are for guidance only, as the winner will be determined by a public vote.

Fletcher and Mabuse are set to reprise their rumba from episode four, which caused a stir with viewers (and judges), while Zeroual and Dowden will perform their quickstep from episode seven. Barton and Du Beke will repeat their Charleston from musicals week.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday, December 14 at 7.05pm on BBC One.

