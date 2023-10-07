Strictly Come Dancing awards first 10 of 2023 series

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has awarded its first 10 of the 2023 series, with Eddie Kadi and partner Karen Hauer becoming the first recipients of the perfect score in week 3's Movie Week.

The pair were commended for their smooth Couple's Choice routine set to the Men in Black theme tune, with head judge Shirley Ballas proclaiming "It's never too early for a 10 from Shirley" as she awarded them her maximum score.

The Strictly cast were understandably thrilled to see the first 10 paddle of the series being raised, with a shocked Eddie and Karen being mobbed by their fellow dancers as they took in the acclaim of the live audience.

Bobby Brazier wrapped Eddie in a hug, while host Claudia Winkleman confirmed, "Yes, that happened."

It wasn't just the audience and cast who were ecstatic, however, with fans taking to social media to congratulate the couple on their milestone.

One fan wrote on X, "GO EDDIE THE FIRST 10 in @bbcstrictly @EddieKadi SO PROUD OF YOU!!!", while another said, "Euphoria for Eddie & Karen. That's the first 10 of the series!!! Congrats!!"

It wasn't enough to take the couple to the top of the leaderboard, however, with their score of 34 leaving them one point behind Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, who scored 35 for their impressive Charleston to 'Who's Got the Pain' from Damn Yankees.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola placed in third with 33 points for their Viennese Waltz to 'Waiting on a Miracle' from Disney's Encanto, whilst Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal were at the bottom of the leaderboard after accruing 20 points for their American Smooth, which was performed to Pixar's Up track, 'Married Life'.

Elsewhere in the show, dancer Amy Dowden made an emotional return to the studio, with the Welsh professional reading out the voting terms and conditions after being unveiled by co-host Claudia.

GO EDDIE THE FIRST 10 in @bbcstrictly 👏🏾 @EddieKadi SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 🕺🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/NMuFxI5oGh — N A D I A J A E 🇸🇱 (@itsNadiaJae) October 7, 2023

The appearance marked Amy's first time on the show since she was diagnosed with breast cancer, with several fans on social media expressing their delight at seeing her on screen again, with one fan writing: "Ladies and gentlemen. Amy Dowden. That's it. That's the tweet."

Amy told Claudia that she is "doing really well", adding: "I'm over halfway through treatment through chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently."

