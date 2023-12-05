Strictly Come Dancing announces full list of songs and dances for semi finals

Strictly Come Dancing has now announced all the dances and songs for week 12 – the semi finals.

Following the exit of Angela Scanlon in Week 10, and Nigel Harman's departure from the show before the live Musicals Week quarter-final, only four couples remain in the fight for the Glitterball Trophy.

In a change to the regular series format, which usually holds an elimination episode on Sundays, the two dances for each pair were announced on Sunday evening (December 3), and now the remaining songs which weren't announced in the results show have been confirmed, too.

Here's who is dancing which dance on Saturday, December 9, in the semi final:

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will perform the Paso Doble to 'Run Boy Run' by Woodkid, and the Quickstep to 'Mack the Knife' by Bobby Darin.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will Cha-Cha to the Bette Midler version of 'Mambo Italiano', and a Couples' Choice dance to a Dua Lipa medley.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe will Salsa to 'You'll Be Mine (Party Time)' by Gloria Estefan, and perform a Viennese Waltz to the Slow Moving Millie version of 'Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want'.

Finally, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, who scored the series' first perfect 40 during Musicals Week, will dance a Rumba to 'Lift Me Up' by Rihanna and the Charleston to 'Fit as a Fiddle' by Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.

Following Nigel's exit, Strictly confirmed that the public vote would be scrapped in tonight's episode, and no-one would be eliminated.



The actor had to pull out of the competition due to an injury, which he explained during last night's show.

"I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men, and as I flew I was Peter Pan, and as I landed I was in A&E," he joked.

"So I've done something to my rib, basically, and it's quite painful. I'm a little bit high on painkillers as well, but I'm having a lovely time!"



