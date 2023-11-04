Strictly Come Dancing 2023, week 7, live: Ellie Leach scores 10s for her Hollywood smooth

The judges: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke - PA

We’re at the halfway mark of this wide-open competition, and it’s tough to call which celebrities will survive this week – let alone who will make it to Blackpool and beyond. Following Zara McDermott’s exit, there are no weak links in this Strictly cast. The next bad (or even mediocre) dance could doom anyone.

Complicating that further: we’ve got two of those wild-card Couple’s Choice routines in the mix for Week 7. Annabel Croft is dedicating an emotional routine to her late husband, while Krishnan Guru-Murthy is doing modern jazz to Paul Simon’s You Can Call Me Al. Do you enjoy the Couple’s Choice concept? Let us know in the comments below!

Elsewhere, Angela Rippon is dancing a romantic Parisian waltz, Layton Williams is doing a “sexy jive”, Adam Thomas does the first celebrity male rumba, and Angela Scanlon will be hoping to escape The Curse of the Samba.

Ellie is queen of the ballroom

FAB-U-LOUS! Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola topped the leaderboard last week with their amazing salsa, and they were even better this time around in their super-stylish American smooth to Ain’t That a Kick in the Head. The foxtrot had a serene frame and beautiful footwork, the lifts were executed with power and panache, and the joyful jazzy accents made you want to leap up and join in. Hollywood glamour and A-list delivery. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 10

Layton splits the judges

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin kicked off the show with a jive to Shake Ur Body. Williams had teased a “sexy” routine, and indeed it had a lot of flirty touches, plus stonking big tricks, like an aerial cartwheel and climactic pirouettes. The actual jive had great bounce, timing and synchronicity, though I agreed with (two of) the judges that Williams was sometimes flat-footed and pigeon-toed – and I’d like to see more partner work, instead of his pre-existing musical theatre skills. 8, 10, 10, 8 – 36. My score: 8

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington danced the waltz - Guy Levy/BBC

Ooh la la! Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington hopped on the Eurostar for a Parisian waltz set to Fascination by Nat King Cole. This was a beautifully old-school number (Len Goodman would have approved), relying on their lovely chemistry and Rippon’s ballroom elegance – plus we got a signature leg lift. However she does need to take bigger steps, driving off the standing leg, so she can travel more, and the frame gradually deflated. This is the time to really push in the technique rather than settle for safe. 7, 8, 6, 7 – 28. My score: 7

Nigel brings the drama

A very expressive, contemporary framing for Nigel Harman and Katya Jones’ tango to Nothing Breaks Like a Heart. The dance’s story (a couple rocked by an affair) felt rather close to the bone given Jones’s history: she split from her boyfriend after she was caught kissing Strictly partner Seann Walsh. Loved the drama, even if the histrionics from Jones over-dominated, but I would have liked more actual tango. Harman’s hold was inconsistent and he stomped too much, but great staccato, focus and intensity. 7, 9, 9, 8 – 33. My score: 8

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones danced the tango - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Scalon and Carlos Gu danced a confusingly flamenco-styled samba to Jennifer Lopez’s Ain’t It Funny. (Well, funny peculiar, maybe). Scanlon did bring great energy and committment to the OTT camp characterisation, but it all felt rather out of control. It didn’t help that she pitched her weight back, meaning she couldn’t work through the floor – instead her feet skittered around like a baby deer – and her arms were wild and disconnected. 6, 7, 7, 7 – 27. My score: 6

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe danced a Couple's Choice - Guy Levy/BBC

Annabel honours her late husband

In a moving VT, Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe dedicated their lyrical Couple’s Choice to Croft’s late husband Mel, who passed away in May this year after a short battle with cancer. It added a raw authenticity to a lovely routine by Radebe (to Wings by Birdy) which mixed ballroom with lyrical movement, plus some sweeping lifts. Croft sometimes looked stiff – this particular dance style needs more extension and abandon – but it was a graceful, committed and bravely vulnerable number which had everyone tearing up. 8, 9, 9, 9 – 35. My score: 8

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell had a cool, modern feel in their Argentine tango, danced to Sail by AWOLNATION. However, it lacked light and shade, and it didn’t feel like they were reacting to one another (my preferred interpretation of the dance) – more working in choreographed tandem. The routine didn’t give them room to smoulder. But none of that is Brazier’s fault, and he did really well with what he was given: he was strong, musical, a really secure partner, and more sophisticated in his performance. 6, 8, 8, 8 – 30. My score:

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu danced the samba - Guy Levy/BBC

Adam does the first male celebrity rumba

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk performed yet another contemporary-dominated routine – save it for Couple’s Choice, guys! The song choice (Calum Scott’s cover of Dancing On My Own, which was Thomas’s wedding dance) did seem to fire him up: really committed storytelling and a lovely intimate feel. However, he needed more physical expressiveness too: though he partnered Mushtuk strongly, she did a lot of dancing around him, and his own rumba steps were limited, stiff and lacked hip action. 6, 7, 7, 7 – 27. My score: 6

